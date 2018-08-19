In Balakong, Pakatan hopeful stumps on infrastructure

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Balakong by-election Wong Siew Ki (centre) conducts a walkabout in Kajang August 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KAJANG, Aug 19 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Balakong state seat by-election, Wong Siew Ki, said today she would tackle the area’s infrastructure concerns if elected.

Wong said she would also focus on fostering community ties and organising skill building activities for the constituents, but ultimately infrastructure issues remain her top priority.

“Proper infrastructure upgrades and planning will increase overall happiness of the local people with the issue being raised frequently.

“Every hand I shook today expressed their hope with PH and therefore we must do our best... not only during the 21-day campaigning period, but for the next five years,” she said during a walkabout to distribute the Jalur Gemilang at the Sungai Chua wet market here.

The former Subang Jaya local councillor also said the late Balakong assemblyman, Eddie Ng, had already laid out the groundwork and that she would see to its continuation.

“The locals here are very supportive of us and it is a big responsibility for us to represent them,” she said.

Asked about her election manifesto, Wong said she will announce this on social media once she finalises this.

Wong pointed out that with three weeks to campaign, it was unnecessary to cram all her announcements in the initial days.

Separately, Kg Baru Kwan Tung village security and development committee chairman Lim Thian Ser said he welcomed Wong’s pledge to look into infrastructure upgrades within the area.

Lim, whose village is situated within walking distance of the wet market, said he hoped the eventual elected representative could work towards solving local problems, especially in Sungai Chua.

“Some of the major problems that needs to be looked into are the sewage problem where hawkers in the area dispose their waste into the drainage system,” he said.

Also present during the walkabout were Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming and Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, all from DAP.

Wong will go against MCA’s candidate and Balakong native Tan Chee Teong in a straight fight to contest the Chinese-majority seat.

She will contest as a PH candidate rather than DAP while Tan is challenging under MCA’s logo instead of as a Barisan Nasional runner as is customary.

The state seat, under the Bangi federal constituency, fell vacant after Ng was killed in an accident last month.

Early voting for the seat is set on September 4, while polling day is on September 8.