Balakong by-election: MCA Youth denies any rift among BN component parties

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The MCA Youth denied any rift among Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties and that the youth wings of all the coalition parties in BN would assist the MCA candidate in the Balakong by-election campaign.

MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon said discussions had been held with all component parties in BN to coordinate responsibilities during the 21-day campaign for the by-election.

“Yesterday, during nomination, we have representatives from Umno, Gerakan, MIC with us,” he told Bernama when after launching the MCA Youth machinery for the Balakong by-election in Kg Baru Batu 11 here.

He said the use of the MCA logo in the by-election had also been agreed to by all component parties during a BN meeting.

“We want to use this opportunity (by-election) to try and see if component parties can get more votes by using their own logo. This is important for us to see the direction of the component parties , we are still searching for direction to our future,” he added.

He said more than 100 MCA Youth members would go down to meet the constituents, as well as give talks and distribute pamphlets, on why they should vote for the MCA candidate, Tan Chee Teong, in the Balakong by-election.

The Balakong by-election will witness a straight fight between Tan, who is a businessman, and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki, from DAP. — Bernama