For Dr Wan Azizah, being DPM a balancing act

Dr Wan Azizah also stressed that she will remain as DPM as long as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is prime minister. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — What is the biggest challenge faced by the second-most powerful politician in the country?

For Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, it is fulfilling the expectations of Malaysians who voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and juggling family life at the same time.

“It is not easy, in the way where I do feel this responsibility, I want to be held accountable for what I do to fulfil some expectations,” she told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

Dr Wan Azizah said she sometimes wishes that she had more time for her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, now that he is no longer in prison.

“Most women have this sort of dilemma between career and family... I do feel torn now that my husband is out of prison. I would like to be with him.

“But the children are with him, there is some compensation, and I am here with his blessings,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also stressed that she will be DPM as long as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is prime minister.

“As long as the prime minister is Tun Dr Mahathir, I will still be DPM,” she said.

The Pandan MP has said before that she will cede the number two post in the government if her husband Anwar becomes prime minister.

However, it remains to be seen when Dr Mahathir will step down, as he has suggested that he may stay longer than the previously agreed upon two years in order to oversee the country’s reforms.