Roger Federer is congratulated by David Goffin during the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2018 in Mason, Ohio. — AFP pic

CINCINNATI, Aug 19 — Roger Federer advanced to the final of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters yesterday as injured opponent David Goffin retired to hand the Swiss a 7-6 (7/3), 1-1 victory.

Federer will play longtime rival Novak Djokovic as the pair meet for the 46th time.

Djokovic prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Marin Cilic to earn his place.

Goffin lasted for 62 minutes but needed treatment on his shoulder after losing the first set before packing it in. — AFP