Trump says he authorised White House staff to cooperate with Mueller

White House Counsel Don McGahn (left) and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow (right) listen behind President Donald Trump as the president holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, August 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he had authorised White House counsel Don McGahn and other staffers to “fully cooperate” with the investigation into alleged collusion between his campaign and Moscow.

Trump’s remarks came after The New York Times reported that McGahn had “cooperated extensively” with the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, taking part in at least three interviews with investigators totalling 30 hours.

“I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel,” Trump tweeted.

“In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt!”

Trump views the investigation headed by special counsel Robert Mueller as a stain on his presidency, and has repeatedly pushed for it to be ended.

The Times reported that McGahn had provided “detailed accounts” about episodes relating to whether Trump sought to obstruct justice, citing a dozen current and former officials and other sources.

The information McGahn provided included the president’s attempts to fire the special counsel, and Trump’s comments and actions during his firing of FBI director James Comey, according to the Times.

The newspaper said it was unclear whether Trump knew the extent of McGahn’s cooperation, noting that it is rare for a lawyer be so open with investigators. — AFP