Design: Five exhibitions to catch this autumn

Italian architect Renzo Piano in his Paris workshop in 2015. — AFP Relaxnews pic

PARIS, Aug 19 — The home of the future, public architecture, ceramics and jewellery: design is being celebrated at some of the world’s most prestigious museums in 2018. Here’s a look at five unmissable exhibitions for design fans coming in the autumn.

‘Victor Papanek: The Politics of Design’

September 29, 2018 – March 10, 2019 at the Vitra Design Museum, Weil am Rhein

Designer, author and activist Victor Papanek (1923-1998) believed that design could bring about social and political change. His “Design for the Real World,” which was published in 1971, is one of the most widely-read books on design. This retrospective of Papanek’s work at the Vitra Design Museum will include films, manuscripts, prints, and drawings.

‘Renzo Piano: The Art of Making Buildings’

September 15, 2018 – January 20, 2019at the Royal Academy of Arts, London

Awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1998, the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture in 1989, and the AIA Gold Medal by the American Institute of Architects in 2008, Renzo Piano is one of the most influential architects of our time. The creator of the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the London Bridge Tower will be the subject of a major exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. The show will focus on 16 of Piano’s best-known works. Chaise Superleggera by Gio Ponti for Cassina and Bureau, Giordano Chiesa, 1957 & 1953. — AFP Relaxnews

‘Tutto Ponti: Gio Ponti, Archi-Designer’

October 19, 2018 — February 10, 2019 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris

The first-ever French retrospective on the work of Gio Ponti will be held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. The exhibition will look back on the career of the Italian architect, artist and designer, and the wide range of objects he created, which included lighting, glassware, jewelry, ceramics and industrial design objects, as well as magazines. In all, more than 500 pieces will go on show. ‘La casa telematica: toeletta’ by Ugo La Pietra at the ‘Home Futures’ exhibition, which runs November 7, 2018 to March 24, 2019 at the Design Museum, London. — AFP Relaxnews pic

‘Home Futures’

November 7, 2018 – March 24, 2019 at the Design Museum, London

Explored in multiple experiments in design and architecture, the idea of the house of the future has also been widely portrayed in pop culture. In this new exhibition, the Design Museum in London will take a close look at past visions of the future. There will be some 200 objects on show, and visitors will also be invited to participate in a number of experiments.

‘AD Intérieurs: Brut et Précieux’

September 5-23, 2018 at the Compagnie des Philanthropes, Paris

Since 2010, the respected design magazine AD has invited major talents to participate in its exhibition. This year 15 designers will each be asked to create a room relating to the theme “brut et précieux” (raw and precious). They include Ramy Fischler, who is Maison & Objet’s designer of the year, Mathieu Lehanneur and Thierry Lemaire.

— AFP Relaxnews