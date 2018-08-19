No reason why Anwar shouldn’t be PM, says Dr Wan Azizah

Dr Wan Azizah said Anwar is more than capable of carrying out duties as PM. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — There is no reason why Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should not be the country’s eighth prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said amid cynicism over whether he would succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The deputy prime minister said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties have all agreed on this, and that the former Permatang Pauh MP is more than capable of carrying out duties as PM.

“Why not? He’s younger than 93. They can be naysayers,” she told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

“But the Constitution says whoever enjoys majority support of the house of representatives can be PM.”

Anwar is 71. Dr Mahathir was sworn in at 92, making him currently the oldest person in the world to hold the post of prime minister.

PKR Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has claimed that Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin was conspiring against Anwar to prevent the latter from succeeding Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

Anwar will need to contest a parliamentary seat in order to become MP, and make his way from there to become the next PM.

It is understood that a PKR MP will step down from his or her seat to trigger a by-election in order for Anwar to contest.

But has the parliamentary seat been identified yet?

“Not yet. Because I think we have to look at the options and the good and bad things that come with it,” Dr Wan Azizah explained.