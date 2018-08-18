Indonesia protests against Malaysia’s inclusion in inter regu sepak takraw event

Malaysia's inclusion in the inter regu event has caused friction. — Reuters pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 18 —Indonesian Sepak Takraw Association (PSTI) president Asnawi Abdul Rachman has slammed the Asian Sepak Takraw Association (Astaf) for re-listing Malaysia in the inter regu event.

According to him, the move was against the rules and if Astaf sticks with the decision, something worse could happen on match day.

“I’m referring to the draw that was held in July where Malaysia was not listed in the inter regu event.

“But now, Malaysia its forcing its way in. I’m sure the eight other countries who are participating in the event will also object,” he told Bernama after attending the team managers’ meeting here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Singapore, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Nepal had protested to Malaysia being listed in the event.

Malaysia’s participation in the men’s inter regu event came into question after Malaysia was left out of the gold medal-target event, and was only listed in the team regu and team doubles events.

However, Astaf president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader yesterday confirmed the international body’s stand to re-instate Malaysia in the inter regu event, for the well-being and goodwill of countries in the region.

The national squad’s campaign kicks off tomorrow in the team regu event against Thailand. — Bernama