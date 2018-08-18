Rafizi: PKR will ensure Sabah continues to get federal govt’s attention

Rafizi Ramli is contesting the deputy presidency in the upcoming PKR party polls. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SANDAKAN, Aug 18 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will ensure that Sabah continues to be accorded the attention of the federal government on the matter of autonomy and development, said PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

He said this was in line with Sabah being a PKR stronghold in terms of support and membership.

“So, all plans, what needs to be assisted by the federal government under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and whatever programmes needed, the discussions must start now.

“That’s why I am bringing up this matter in the party elections,” he told reporters after attending a “Bicara Reformasi” prorgamme here today.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

Rafizi, who is contesting the deputy presidency in the upcoming party polls, said he was not interested in getting a federal post but more interested in strengthening PH especially PKR in the states they won with a thin majority during the last general election. — Bernama