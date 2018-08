Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed is sandess over former United Nations (UN) secretary-general Kofi Annan’s death. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is saddened by the death of former United Nations (UN) secretary-general Kofi Annan today.

“It is with sadness that I learnt of the passing of Mr Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general. May his soul rest in peace,” Dr Mahathir tweeted.

It was reported that Annan, the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize winner, died at the age of 80 after a short illness.

Born in Ghana, he served as UN secretary-general from 1997 to 2006. — Bernama