People’s views on PH government keeping pledges subjective, says Eddin Syazlee

Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith said the people were evaluating the government's achievements. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA PILAH, Aug 18 — The success or failure of the Pakatan Harapan government in fulfilling the 10 promises in its manifesto within 100 days of its administration needs to decided by the people and would have to be viewed subjectively, said Deputy Communication and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said the people were evaluating the government’s achievements and if there were any failures, the people wanted to know the cause of the failure.

“Whether the blame goes to the Pakatan Harapan government or otherwise, the problem stems from the non-transparent former government.

“Moving the whole burden of failure to the new government is not a responsible attitude,” he said at the “Jom Ngoca ke Sawah” programme organised by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) here today.

He said the government was also considering the appropriate medium to convey to the people of the progress and achievements that it has made.

“This matter is still being discussed but that’s a good view, perhaps my ministry can play its part in explaining the Pakatan Harapan government’s achievement within 100 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, about 30 AADK trainees and the local communities came together to experience the fun of being in the padi fields.

In the Negeri Sembilan dialect “ngoca’ means to use one’s bare hands to catch fish, an activity that is not uncommon in the state.

Eddin Syazlee said he hoped that such activities would be organised on a more regular basis and will become an annual event, adding that it was also a way of introducing old community traditions to the new generation.

He added that having AADK trainers in the programme would raise awareness and self-confidence and help young people integrate themselves into the community. — Bernama