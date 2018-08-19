Henry Golding for James Bond!

AUGUST 19 — SO people around the world are going to the cinemas to see a bunch of Asians. Crazy rich ones.

I am talking about Crazy Rich Asians, the first major Hollywood film in decades (possibly forever?) to feature an all-Asian cast.

There’s also an Asian (origin) director and Asian source material with the original novel being penned by a Singaporean, Kevin Kwan, though he’s now apparently become an American.

This is quite amazing given that Asians constitute 4.5 billion of the world’s seven billion people so nearly two thirds of human beings are Asians.

But this entire, diverse and vast population has got one dedicated film in the world’s largest (by revenue) film industry?

Does Slumdog Millionaire count? Joy Luck Club? Well, it isn’t happening frequently enough, and this does matter because Hollywood remains the most lucrative and global of the world’s film industries.

Chinese films appear here and there, Indian films can be found quite widely but the entire world watches Hollywood.

Henry Golding at the premiere of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in Hollywood, California. — Picture by AFP

Therefore, a lot of the world’s people end up seeing and imagining the rest of the world’s people through a very distorted lens.

This is why many believe Mexico is some sort Mad Max frontier when, in reality, a lot of the country is developed and functional. Or why people everywhere imagine the English to be a genteel tea sipping people with refined accents.

While mis- and under-representation by Hollywood is a universal problem the fact that Asia still gets 15 seconds of fame every decade is quite extraordinary, and one can only hope this latest picture is a movement in the right direction.

Now I can’t comment on the merits and demerits of the film, having yet to see it, but I am already a fan since Singapore herself plays a starring role.

And I’m not going to wade into the debates about race and representation in the movie.

Should we have Eurasians representing Asians? Where are the non-East Asians etc? These have been raised elsewhere.

My point is a film with a global release and reach was made about Asians — and more films of this sort ought to be made.

What’s worrying though is the title itself. I mean are Asians only interesting as a novelty - of course, some of us have money? And are we only now suddenly interesting because we have purchasing power and can buy lots and lots of movie tickets?

Again, the root of the problem is a reliance on Hollywood to tell the world’s stories.

That is never going to happen — for the world to have more of an insight into modern Asian life and for Asians to understand each other, more films have to be made in Asia by Asians and these films need to have a more global reach.

The Indian film industry has done a good job telling the world about Indian lives and Korean dramas mean we all know Anyoung Haseyo but it is time for more collaborations.

Indian and Chinese directors working together or Koreans and Malaysians etc so that our experiences and intersections can be presented to a broader audience with bigger budgets.

Where is my Pan Asian sci-fi trilogy?

Of course, until we Asians manage to use our crazy richness to develop a flourishing world-facing film industry we do need to put pressure on Hollywood to go beyond stereotypes and rectify the offensively low numbers of Asians (of any country) cast for leading roles in major movies.

I am looking forward to Idris Elba as James Bond but what about Henry Golding for James Bond? A lot of crazy rich Asians and even some less rich ones would approve of that decision.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.