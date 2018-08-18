Number of bullying cases in schools still alarming

KUCHING, Aug 18 —Thirteen bullying cases were recorded in secondary schools and one in a primary school throughout the state this year, said State Education Department deputy director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus.

He described the number as still alarming although it had declined since 2016.

Abang Mat Ali said in 2016 a total of 50 cases were recorded in primary schools and 60 cases in secondary schools throughout the state while in 2017 the number declined to 47 cases in primary schools and 42 cases in secondary schools.

He said it involved physical bullying and verbal (using insulting or demeaning language).

Abang Mat Ali said this during the Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) Seminar for Women and launching of the Anti-Bullying Campaign at Penview Hotel here today.

He said the campaign was aimed at raising awareness on the alarming number of bullying cases in both public and private schools at all levels in the Asia Pacific Region.

“This campaign, will give the victims more confidence in terms of action to be taken when faced with such situations,” he said.

Meanwhile, STU president, Jisin Nyud, said addressing bullying issues in schools requires perseverance and open communication with parents, teachers and students.

“This means that schools and parents have heavy roles to play as they must educate children about bullying behaviours. It will help all children feel safe and secure at school,” he said. — Bernama