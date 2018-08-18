Junior badminton: Malaysian junior women pair beat Indonesian pair

KANGAR, Aug 18 — Consistency is the advantage of national junior doubles pair Pearly Tan and Toh Ee Wei who emerged champions of the women’s category at the final of the Celcom Axiata Malaysia International Junior Open 2020 here today.

They beat the Indonesian pair of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Ribka Sugiarto 21-13 and 21-18.

The champions for the men’s doubles were the Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin who beat fellow countrymen Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Pramudya Kusumawardana Riyanto 21-17 and 21-12.

The Indonesian mixed pair of Rehan Naufal and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti also emerged as the winners after a fierce fight against compatriots Ghifari Anandaffa Prihardika and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 21-19, 14-21 and 21-16.

The Chinese player Han Qianxi won easily over Indonesian player Stephanie Widjaja 21-12 and 21-11, in the women’s singles category event.

In the meantime, Indonesian players continued to be successful when Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay beat fellow countryman Muhammad Aldo Apriyandi 21-14 and 21-10 in the men’s singles category.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man who witnessed the final also presented prizes to the winners. — Bernama