Affin Bank launches new concept branch

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Affin Bank Bhd today launched its first new concept branch which combines digital innovation with the reliability of a traditional branch experience.

In a statement today, Affin Bank said the new concept would allow the bank to take a customer-centric approach in today’s digital age.

“Customers are getting tech-savvy and demand seamless interaction when they transact with us irrespective of the channels used.

“We want to give our customers transactional choices and greater convenience while ensuring access to advisors who can offer the personal touch and human element that no technology can take away,” said Group Chief Executive Officer Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil.

The bank said it would continue to strive towards more innovation and embrace new forms of technology, to truly put their customers first and edge closer towards becoming a premiere digital bank in Malaysia.

The flagship new concept branch is located at MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur and operates from 10am-10pm daily. — Bernama