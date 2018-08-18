Johor MB: State Govt never opposed investments from China

Mentri Besar Johor Datuk Osman Sapian said previously, PH had only criticised the influx of Chinese nationals who only came to the state to take advantage of its wealth. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — The Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) Johor state government has refuted claims from the Opposition that it previously opposed investments from China during time of the Barisan Nasional administration.

Mentri Besar Johor Datuk Osman Sapian said previously, PH had only criticised the influx of Chinese nationals who only came to the state to take advantage of its wealth.

“The influx (of people) and attracting investments are two different matters.

“We attract investors regardless of their race. If the Chinese bring in money for investments that will benefit the state and the country, why should we block (these investments)?

“We never said that we wanted to oppose. That’s just the spin from the Opposition,” he told reporters after the launch of the Johor Sustainable Development Action Plan 2019-2030 here today.

The mentri besar was responding to claims from Johor Umno Youth Leader Mohd Hairi Md Shah who said PH leaders had forgotten they were the ones previously blocking investments from China

Mohd Hairi also said PH had accused the BN government of selling out the country to China because it allowed Chinese investments into the country.

The Umno Youth leader’s comments came following the state government’s announcement that it attracted investments worth US$400 million (US$1 = RM4.10) from two Chinese companies to build a thread factory in Senai and a tyre factory in Segamat. — Bernama