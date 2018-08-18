Closure of Rembau RTC is federal govt's decision, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 18 — The decision to close the Rembau Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) was made by the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB), said Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said this was due to, among others, lack of response from the local community and to reduce the costs borne by the ministry.

“I was told by the (officials from) KPLB today that the ministry has planned to close down all RTCs nationwide (including the one in Rembau), while the Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) will remain under the purview of the Finance Ministry.

“This is the federal government's decision to ensure that the expenditure or facilities for the people will be utilised to the maximum we cannot afford to continue with plans that would drain the government's coffers,” he said in a talk show with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) here today.

Aminuddin said, however, the state government is ready to retain the Rembau RTC if the community is adamant about having the centre.

“I do apologise to the people in Rembau because there are only six agencies operating at the RTC, namely the Immigration Department, National Registration Department, Manpower Department, Rembau District Council, Pusat Zakat Negeri Sembilan and the Baitulmal.

“(The offices of) these agencies are available nearby. If the community really wants to retain the RTC, we will probably reconsider but the state government will have to bear the burden,” he said, adding that the centre might be turned into a mini RTC instead.

Aminuddin said the state government would also discuss with all relevant parties on Monday to get feedback on the matter.

“Most importantly, if we were to continue (with retaining the RTC), we want the people to have maximum use of the facility. We want the staff at the RTC to be fully utilised and productive,” he said. — Bernama