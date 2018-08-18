Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections: Police warn supporters against provocation

Pakatan Harapan supporters waving the coalition's flag on Nomination Day of the Seri Setia by-election in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2018. —Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — Police have warned supporters of parties contesting in the Balakong and Seri Setia state by-elections against creating provocations, raising sensitive issues and causing damage to public property throughout the three-week campaign period.

Instead, Deputy Selangor Police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said all quarters must cooperate in maintaining public order and safety.

“Contesting parties are advised to adhere to all procedures and election regulations, especially in terms of permits for ceramah (political talks) and the time allocated for such purposes. They are also advised not to submit their permit applications at the very last minute,” he said in a statement here today.

The nomination process for the two by-elections went smoothly this morning without any incident.

In a bid to prevent crime and ensure public safety during the campaign, he said the police would deploy mobile police stations and increase the frequency of its MPV patrol car, motorcycle patrol unit and traffic patrol teams at strategic locations.

As for the public, he said they were also advised not to believe unverified information about anything related to the by-elections.

He said verification, however, can be done by contacting the police hotline at 03-2052 9999 or at Selangor Police Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/PolisSelangor.

For the purpose of disseminating fast and accurate information, the Kajang Police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof and Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din had been appointed as the police spokesmen for Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections, respectively.

The polling for both the by-elections is set on Sept 8. — Bernama