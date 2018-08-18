MCA candidate wants to provide check and balance

MCA's candidate for the Balakong by-election Tan Chee Teong. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BANGI, Aug 18 — The MCA candidate for the Balakong State Assembly seat by-election Tan Chee Teong aspires to be a check and balance agent to the government and the people, if elected as a State Assemblyman for the constituency.

For starters, the Balakong-born said he would ensure the situation in some areas in the state seat, where more than 60 per cent of its voters were Chinese, were safer.

Among other things, he said he promised to use his political power if he was chosen, to bring a new police station to the Sungai Chua area.

“The area is densely populated, with about 20,000 people, but the nearest police station is in Kajang. Although it is not so far, the situation will be far safer and easier for the locals, if a new police station is opened here.

“Additionally, in Sungai Chua, there are a lot of crime cases, especially robbery. I have many friends here who complained about this kind of problems,” he told Bernama.

The father of a son and two daughters was met during a visit to Sungai Chua Market in his first campaign after nomination here today.

Tan, 40, who is a Bangi division MCA committee member (Before the redelineation of MCA Serdang) would face Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki, 32.

The Balakong state seat by-election was triggered following the death of incumbent Eddie Ng Tien Chie in a road accident on July 20.

Tan, who owned a business in Balakong, said he also wanted to see a more systematic road network to the residential areas and better managed drainage systems in the state constituency.

In the 14th General Election, Ng representing DAP defeated BN candidate Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS) with a majority of 35,538 votes. Ng won 41,768 votes against Lim (5,875) and Mohamad Ibrahim (6,230). — Bernama