Liew Daren confident in facing Momota

Liew Daren is optimistic about giving Kento Momota of Japan stiff competition. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 18 — Malaysian professional shuttler, Liew Daren is optimistic about giving Kento Momota of Japan stiff competition in the opening match of the badminton team event at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games tomorrow.

Daren, who was chosen to replace national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei since the latter had to withdraw from the Games due to a respiratory disorder, said he planned to ensure that the Malaysian squad earned the first point.

Although he realised that Momota could dominate the match, the 31-year-old unseeded player said a fast-paced game might help him to beat the Japanese shuttler.

“He is a great player and I have to admit that it would be a bit difficult to steal points from him. However, his (Momota) weakness could be having to deal with a fast-paced game. As such, I need to maintain the pace from the start.

“I am in my best shape and 100 per cent ready for tomorrow’s challenge,” he told Malaysian media during the official training session at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium here today.

Daren had lost to Momota 16-21, 5-21 at the 2018 World Badminton Championships in Nanjing, China recently.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek said Malaysian players were now ready in every aspect to face the 2018 Thomas Cup runners-up.

“I could see that they (players) looked ready when we were drawn to face Japan and I also told them not to worry.

“We already knew their (the Japanese team’s) strengths and weaknesses. Most importantly, they have to stay focused and give their best,” he said. — Bernama