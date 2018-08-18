Jokes aside, Pafa is serious about acquiring Ronaldinho

The Perak Football Association is serious about signing former Brazilian star Ronaldinho. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Aug 18 — The Perak Football Association (Pafa) is dead serious on signing former Brazilian star Ronaldinho to strengthen The Bos Gaurus in their campaign to qualify for the AFC Champions League (ACL) next February.

Pafa president, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim said even though fans considered it as a joke, it was not impossible as Ronaldinho had expressed his interest to play in Malaysia.

“Ronaldinho had expressed his desire to play in Malaysia while promoting World Cup Russia in Kuala Lumpur earlier.

“He was quoted as saying he was interested to play in Malaysia while promoting World Cup Russia in the federal capital.

“He also said he was prepared to play in Malaysia without payment. So I am heeding his call and I am looking for a suitable agent on the matter,” he said.

Hasnul Zulkarnaian who is also State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman told reporters after opening the state level 2018 Jalur Gemilang Convoy here today.

On Aug 15, Hasnul Zulkarnain said that he was interested on getting the service of Ronaldinho after Perak were expected to fill the Malaysian slot at ACL qualifying after emerging runners-up at the 2018 Super League.

He said the credibility and skills of Ronaldinho were crucial in Perak’s mission to ensure the state team entered the second round at ACL group stage.

The experience and skills of the Ballon d’Or winner was seen as a boost to local players apart from being an attraction to draw more supporters to the stadium.

“Even though it was learned he had not been playing for eight months, I believe his attraction and experience could enliven the ACL environment and Super League in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama