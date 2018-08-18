Dr M hopes Proton-Geely tie-up leads to better Proton cars

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad noted that the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group had made tremendous progress in terms of producing quality cars despite entering the business of vehicle production much later than Proton. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

HANGZHOU, Aug 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed hope that the strategic partnership between Proton and Chinese car manufacturer Geely would accelerate the process of improving Proton cars.

The Malaysian prime minister noted that the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group had made tremendous progress in terms of producing quality cars despite entering the business of vehicle production much later than Proton.

“When Proton was first produced, Geely was nowhere around. We sent six Proton cars here (to China), and we were very proud of our achievement.

“But as you know, Geely has outstripped us in terms of quality and productivity of your industry. And I think Proton can benefit from working together with Geely,” he said after witnessing the signing of an agreement between Proton and Geely, at the Geely headquarters here today.

Dr Mahathir is on a five-day official visit to China that will also take him to Beijing.

Dr Mahathir was also hopeful that the engineering knowledge to be gained from this partnership would help Malaysia improve its products such as cars.

The prime minister pointed out that the automotive industry was always improving in terms of technology and quality and Proton had followed suit in this respect, improving on the design and quality of its cars.

“The present cars are actually marketable in many places,” he said, adding that they could not be marketed in many western countries because the vehicles did not conform to Euro 5 emission standards.

“But we believe that if we obtain a new engine and we improve the quality of the cars, we would be able to market and compete with other brands as well. Working with Geely would accelerate the process of bringing improvements to Proton cars,” Dr Mahathir said.

To a question, he said that based on what he had seen, Geely, which holds a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton, is capable of producing electric cars together with Proton for the Asean market and beyond. — Bernama