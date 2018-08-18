Kit Siang: Four signs Malaysia set on new democratic direction

Malaysia is turning in the direction of greater integrity, rule of law and democracy, Lim Kit Siang said today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysia is turning in the direction of greater integrity, rule of law and democracy in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first 100 days of office, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Gelang Patah MP cited four signs of Malaysia’s new democratic direction, such as Parliament reforms like Parliament Speaker Datuk Ariff Mohd Yusof allowing MPs to debate the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal and the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) reinvestigation of the state investment firm.

“Secondly, the restoration of the doctrine of separation of powers with a Judiciary which is not a creature of the Executive and the Prime Minister, with the appointment of the new Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and new Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop,” Lim said in a statement.

“Thirdly, the transformation of Malaysia from a global kleptocracy into a leading nation of integrity in the world, not only with comprehensive investigation into the 1MDB scandal but a clean-up of the corrupt system of governance in Malaysia — which, according to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has gone ‘several layers deep’ in the higher echelons of the public service.

“Fourthly, the motion passed by Parliament last Thursday to set up six parliamentary select committees, which heralds far-reaching parliamentary reforms,” he added.