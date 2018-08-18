Azim has things under control in Asian Games

Azim said the Malaysian contingent needed to be good guests and avoid being provocative. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 –– Malaysia’s chef de mission has assured athletes of their safety during the 18th Asian Games that starts today.

Malaysia's security personnel have identified football, silat and badminton as sports where things could get out of hand, hence Malaysia’s chef de mission Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi’s priority is to ensure athletes from both Malaysia and Indonesia behaved well.

"Besides fan trouble, we’re looking out for natural disasters and terrorism as well.

“I need to make sure we’re well protected. Hence upon arrival (Wednesday), my first meetings will be with our counterparts in the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta," Azim told Malay Mail in an interview.

"Four officers will brief me and I'm meeting the Indonesian counterparts to check on their readiness to protect our athletes.

"There will be additional security personnel during the football, silat and badminton matches. Both countries are good in these events and it always invokes a lot of passion from the fans,” he added.

In July during an AFF Under-19 Cup match in Sidoarjo, Indonesia Malaysian players were pelted with stones and bottles by Indonesian fans after Indonesia lost 3-2 on penalties. The ugly scenes marred an otherwise good match by both teams.

If similar scenes happened again, Azim said he wanted the national sports associations to take a stance and has advised the Malaysian contingent to be good guests and to avoid being provocative.

"We will do it through proper channels. I want the national associations to send letters of protest if anything untoward happens," said Azim.

"As for the squad they've been told to be the good guests. Let's leave a good impression while were there."

The Asian games is a quadrennial event and is hosted in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang from today till September 2. Malaysia are aiming to finish in the top 10 in the overall medal standings.

Malaysia is aiming for seven gold medals.