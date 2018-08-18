National Day bash to go on in Putrajaya with FT ministry keeping tab on the haze

The 2018 National Day celebration in Putrajaya will go on as planned said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — The 2018 National Day celebration in Putrajaya will go on as planned even with the current haze, which will be monitored from time to time, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said, besides the National Day celebrations on Aug 31, the nation’s administrative capital will also host the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2018 (an annual garden and flower festival) from Aug 25.

“Should the haze turn bad to the extent of affecting health conditions, we need to refer to the relevant authorities for precautionary measures to be taken, such as cloud seeding,” he told reporters when asked whether the haze situation would affect the 2018 National Day celebration in Putrajaya.

Khalid was met after handing over 3,000 pieces of Jalur Gemilang to 12 Putrajaya residents’ associations at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

The air quality in Putrajaya and nearby areas was approaching the unhealthy level as the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading was recorded at 94 at 4pm yesterday.

As of 1pm today, the API reading was 83.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 and above (hazardous).

Meanwhile, Khalid called on the Putrajaya community to decorate their residential areas and enliven the Independence Day celebration by flying the Jalur Gemilang. — Bernama