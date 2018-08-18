Body of Pakistani street vendor dumped in river

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — After being abducted by three criminals in Sentul here, a Pakistani street vendor was found dead yesterday with his corpse stuffed in a box before being thrown into a river near the Kepong Industrial Park, Petaling Jaya.

The body of the 28-year-old man, was found in the river after the suspects — two Pakistani men and a Myanmar man — who were detained, took the police to the location the body was dumped.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP R. Munusamy said the victim was reported missing after leaving his rented room at Lorong Sentul Kecil, here at 1.30pm last Saturday.

“His brother only realised his absence after receiving a telephone call from a Pakistani man on Sunday who said his brother was with them and ordered him to hand over RM100,000,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the victim’s brother, who was threatened against reporting the matter to the police, only lodged a police report on the victim’s disappearance the next day after his brother still did not return home.

Munusamy said based on the report and intelligence results, a team of policemen arrested the three men around Jalan Ipoh here, about 6pm yesterday.

“After interrogations, the two Pakistani men confessed to killing the victim on Wednesday at 4pm.

“Based on the information, the police then went to the location and found a box tied with a green rope that contained the remains of the victim,” he said. — Bernama