Hello Kitty launches new wines for summer

Hello Kitty Prosecco — Picture courtesy of Hello Kitty wines

TREVISO, Aug 18 — Hello Kitty has released a pair of new wines this summer for their fans of legal drinking age.

The world’s most famous feline cartoon character has expanded its adults-only wine portfolio with the addition of a Hello Kitty Prosecco and Hello Kitty Pinot Grigio, in time for backyard barbecue and outdoor terrace season.

The Pinot Grigio is described as straw yellow in colour, with tasting notes that include golden apple with peach undertones.

Food pairing suggestions include fresh cheeses, seafood, pasta and rice dishes.

The Prosecco, meanwhile, is produced in Treviso, Italy, and is described as fruity and fragrant with notes of citrus and pear. Fine bubbles lead to intense flavours of apples and peaches, according to the bottle description.

The new additions bring the wine portfolio to a total of seven varieties.

Hello Kitty Wines are available online and can be shipped to 45 states in the US.

The Pinot Grigio is priced at US$16.95 (RM69.55) and the Prosecco is priced at US$21.95. — AFP-Relaxnews