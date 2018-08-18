Summer beauty look: Jasmine Sanders sports a sophisticated chignon

Jasmine Sanders sported an elegant low chignon while on vacation in Sardinia. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Jasmine Sanders

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Taking advantage of a little peaceful downtime before the excitement of September’s fashion weeks, models and fashion icons are sharing snaps on social networks. The looks on show offer their followers an ideal source of inspiration for summer hairstyles and makeup. On Thursday, August 16, Jasmine Sanders, who goes by ‘Golden Barbie’ on social media, surprised her followers with a sophisticated low chignon, the perfect complement to her chic, sexy dress.

Some fashionistas take advantage of their vacations to give their skin and hair time to breathe, but not Jasmine Sanders who has no intention of letting herself go while on vacation. Having spent a few days in Bermuda with her hair done in tight braids, the actress and model has landed in Sardinia, where she is experimenting with a series of sophisticated looks.

The latest of these is a refined low chignon, which can be seen on her Instagram. In this particular photo, the very discreet bun is positioned on the nape of her neck, while the rest of her hair is dampened and slicked back with a subtle wet-look effect. It’s a look that wouldn’t be out of place on the most elegant of red carpets, but it might be almost too refined for a simple trip to the beach. — AFP-Relaxnews