Get the summer look: Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt on Instagram — Picture courtesy of Instagram/marthahunt

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — The fashion world is officially on vacation, but luckily, the stars have been busy sharing their holiday looks with us mere mortals via social media, offering a helpful lesson in effortless summer style in the process. Today we’re taking a masterclass in beachside cool from US model Martha Hunt, who is feeling the heat “somewhere tropical.”

Martha’s cryptic caption might be tongue-in-cheek, but her scarlet maxi dress is serious business. The fiery red hue is bang on trend for summer, having cropped up in the recent resort collections of Emilio Pucci, Emporio Armani and Moschino, amongst others. The spaghetti straps nod to fashion’s ongoing obsession with minimalism, while the voluminous cut gives the piece a bohemian, casual vibe. This pleated chiffon ‘Obbo’ dress from Danish brand Malene Birger is a dead ringer for Martha’s — but if you’re looking for something even more flowy, check out this ‘Mercury’ silk gown from London-based designer Kalita.

A simple black mule is the ideal accessory for this look; the metallic details on Martha’s add a fun element to the look, so choose a similar approach by opting for a shoe with texture, such as this woven style from St Agni, or the ‘Emmy’ mesh mule from Rag & Bone.

Martha completes her look with a delicate gold chain to tie everything together. Channel her approach with an understated piece such as this fringe necklace from Saskia Diez and voilà: You’ve got a minimalist summer look that packs a punch. — AFP-Relaxnews