MACC probes former Pafa officials

IPOH, Aug 18 — The Perak Football Association (Pafa) has confirmed that three former officials of the body are now being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over previous management issues.

Pafa president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim said investigations were made last week after the MACC received complaints from the public.

He said so far he has not received any latest information on the investigation process as well as the possible prosecutions of the individuals.

“What I can say about this is it involves the previous management and has nothing to do with Pafa's latest management.

“I can confirm that some of our officials have also been called but I cannot divulge the details because it is still at the investigation stage,” he told reporters after officiating the 2018 State Level Jalur Gemilang Convoy Celebration Programme here today.

The event organised by the Department of Information Malaysia was attended by over 500 participants comprising members of the public, non-governmental organisations and government agencies.

In addition, Hasnul Zulkarnain said he was willing to work with the MACC to ensure Pafa's management was free of corruption and misappropriation.

He also stressed that it would not compromise and would take firm action against any member of the association who was found to have conducted immoral activities.

“We open the door wide to the MACC. If there are prosecutions and they may involve our members, then they have to face the apt punishments,” he said. — Bernama