Seri Setia by-election: Halimey pledges to solve infrastructure problems at low-cost flats

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Seri Setia by-election Halimey Abu Bakar (centre) at the nomination centre in MBPJ Civic Centre in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2018. —Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia state by-election Halimey Abu Bakar has pledged to work on resolving the problems related to the infrastructure at the low-cost flats in the constituency, if elected on Sept 8.

Former Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) member Halimey, 46, said this was due to the fact that majority of the residents in the constituency consisted of those who lived in the low-cost flats.

“The Seri Setia is a state constituency with several low-cost flats and that’s what we will be doing.

“Among the things need to be done is the rehabilitation of infrastructure involving the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Lembah Subang and PPR Desa Mentari,” he told reporters after submitting his nomination paper at the MBPJ Civic Hall here today.

The Seri Setia by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin last Aug 2 due to colon cancer, and this would be the second state by-election to be held after the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9.

The Seri Setia and the Balakong by-elections will be held simultaneously with polling on Sept 8.

Halimey, who is a PKR candidate, said he would also focus on solving the urban poverty problems faced by the constituents.

“As a council member since 2008, this issue has not yet been fully resolved.

“I will use my experience as a former councillor and the advantages of being a local candidate to solve the problems faced by the people,” he said.

In the GE14, Shaharuddin of PKR, secured the Seri Setia state seat with a majority of 19,372 votes, beating three other candidates, namely, Datuk Yusoff HM Hanif from BN, Mohd Ghazali Daud (PAS) and Dr S. Vignes (independent). — Bernama



