Runaway rapidkl bus driver in remand, cops say

In the incident at about 8.00pm, seven vehicles were severely damaged after the bus rammed into them. The bus was driven by a man suspected of trying to escape an accident in front of the Risda Building in Jalan Ampang here. — Picture via Facebook/Adinsa Qilla

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The RapidKL bus driver whose bus weaved through traffic and crashed into seven vehicles in the Ampang area last Thursday is in remand for four days for investigation.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said the driver, aged 32, would be in remand until next Tuesday.

In the incident at about 8.00pm, seven vehicles were severely damaged after the bus rammed into them. The bus was driven by a man suspected of trying to escape an accident in front of the Risda Building in Jalan Ampang here.

A video clip of one minute 37 seconds duration on the bus weaving through traffic and crashing into vehicles went viral on social media.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim was reported to have said that the driver tested positive for Metamphetamine. — Bernama