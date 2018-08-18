Brandon Maxwell’s newest muse is none other than his grandma

Brandon Maxwell called on his maternal grandmother for his 2018 fall-winter campaign. — Picture courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

NEW YORK, Aug 18 — Passing over previous model muses like Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Jourdan Dunn, designer Brandon Maxwell stands out from the crowd this season with a campaign for his new ready-to-wear collection that stars his grandmother.

Fashion houses usually vie to have the models of the moment and high-profile fashion icons representing their latest collections, but Brandon Maxwell has opted to focus on his own background and its impact on his life and career. The Texan-born designer has recruited his maternal grandmother Louise Johnson, aka ‘Mammaw’, to pose for his 2018 fall campaign.

At age 81, Maxwell’s maternal grandmother is the star of a highly personal and emotive campaign. In a video that brings together old family photos, home movies and new images, the multi-talented Texan, who founded his own brand in 2015, pays homage to a family history that brought him to the world of fashion.

More than a simple demonstration of his love for ‘Mammaw’, the designer wants to shed light on his grandmother’s extensive influence on his life and career from an early age on. We catch glimpses from her life and career as a buyer at a luxury women’s boutique, and even see Maxwell when he’s just a few years old, visiting a fashion store with his muse.—AFP-Relaxnews