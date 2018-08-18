Guan Eng to lodge police report over missing GST refunds

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the police report will give former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak no excuses in answering queries related to the missing funds that have affected 121,29 companies and individuals. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng is lodging a police report on the missing RM19.52 billion Goods and Service Tax (GST) refunds from its trust account.

In a statement today, Lim said the police report will give former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak no excuses in answering queries related to the missing funds that have affected 121,29 companies and individuals.

“Datuk Seri Najib has so far refused to clear the air about his involvement as finance minister in this matter and said I should lodge a police report.

“My full cooperation with the police proves that the new government wants the truth to prevail,” he said in the statement.

Lim asked if Najib, who was also then finance minister, had authorised GST refunds to not be made within two weeks as required by the law.

The Bagan MP also asked if Najib had approved the decision by former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar to not transfer the full RM82.9 billion in refunds as requested by the Malaysian Royal Customs Department, and instead only returned RM63.5 billion since 2015.

“Did Datuk Seri Najib approve that the GST refunds not paid back since 2015, were to be recognised as government revenue instead and used as the government pleased?

“The government faces a shortfall of RM19.25 billion because there is only RM148.6 million in the GST Refunds Trust account, when there should be RM19.4 billion,” Lim added.

The Finance Ministry has since launched an internal investigation into the missing billions of GST refunds from the trust account, seeking to establish the circle of decision makers from the previous administration who were responsible for the missing sum.

Najib had on August 10 claimed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had to use up the consolidated trust funds following its move to zerorise GST since June 1.

He said the money used from the trust funds were meant to be used for GST refunds, but was instead used for government expenses as the Sales and Services Tax (SST) has yet to be implemented to replace the GST.