LBS Bina Group launches affordable homes in Alam Perdana

Potential homebuyers looking at the LBS Bina Group Rentak Perdana units at the Alam Perdana LBS Showroom in Kuala Selangor August 18, 2018. ― Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA SELANGOR, Aug 18 — LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) today launched its much anticipated Rentak Perdana housing phase following overwhelming response from is affordable landed homes project at the Alam Perdana township.

Rentak Perdana is the third phase of LBS Alam Perdana township’s affordable landed property development following the launch of Simfoni Perdana (Phase 1) and Irama Perdana (Phase 2) last year.

LBS Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San attributed the success of the first two developments to the fulfilment of home buyers’ needs.

“Today the market continues to show interest for affordable landed homes. This is why we are confident that Rentak Perdana will be well received.

“I believe this positive response comes from the value we show home seeker, especially providing a secure environment with our gated and guarded feature,’’ he said at the Rentak Perdana launching ceremony here today.

Lim added that the company have always put an emphasis on the sense of community and togetherness in developing townships.

The Simfoni Perdana townhouses saw a take-up rate of 88 per cent, while Irama Perdana double storey terrace houses have been sold out.

Rentak Perdana landed properties comprises 856 units of double-storey terrace homes and 28 units of double-storey semi-detached homes.

The terrace unit built-up area is 1,420 sq ft (20x60), featuring four rooms and three bathrooms, with the retail price starting from RM509,900.

The semi-detached units feature a built-up area of 1,847 sq ft ( 35x90) with four rooms and four bathrooms, selling from RM888,000.

The housing development also includes some 40 facilities that caters to all lifestyle and age groups.

Subsequently LBS also launched its Owner’s Bonus Campaign, which offer added value incentives to its customers.

Lim said the campaign was a way for the company to show its appreciation to its customers.

“This year alone I believe we have won several awards for some of our property development projects. The campaign is a way for us to say thank you to our customers,’’ he said.

The campaign incentives include 10 lucky owners to received LBS ‘Future-Ready’ investment-link plan worth up to RM450,000, personal accident insurance up to RM150,000 coverage of up to three years, two per cent rebate for recurring LBS home buyers and a one per cent referral reward for customers who introduced a friend to purchase selected LBS homes.