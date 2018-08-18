EC expects 75 to 80pc voter turnout for Balakong by-election

MCA supporters wave the party’s flag during Nomination Day for the Balakong by-election in Bangi August 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Aug 18 ― The Election Commission (EC) expects a voter turnout of between 75 and 80 per cent for the Balakong state by-election this September 8.

EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar calld on registered voters in the constituency to come out to exercise their right.

“For the convenience of voters, the EC has provided two additional streams for those aged 60 and above, as well as another 29 streams , bringing the total to 129, from 120 in the 14th general election, to avoid too many voters at one particular stream,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after the announcement on the nomination for the Balakong by-election at Dewan Demesne, Hulu Langat District and Land office here today.

The Balakong state by-election will witness a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki and Tan Chee Teong, from MCA.

It was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a road accident last July 22.

Meanwhile, the EC has appointed 63 election observers from seven government and non-governmental organisations, such as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, OKU Sentral Association and the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall.

Mohamed Elias said the EC had also set up an enforcement team to monitor tom ensure constesting parties abide by stipulated regulation in their campaign and during the campaign period.

The campaign period is for 21 days and ends at 11.59pm on September 7, and no parties should canvass for votes, including through the social media, on polling day on September 8, he added. ― Bernama