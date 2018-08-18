PKR sec-gen assures transparency, integrity in e-voting system during party polls

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the e-voting systemhad been tabled at all party levels and it assured that manipulation of data would not occur during the implementation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today gave assurance that the e-voting system adopted for the first time for the party polls this year will be implemented with highest level of transparency and integrity.

He said the e-voting system, which was developed by the party’s Central Election Committee (JPP) with the help from experts, had been tabled at all party levels and it assured that manipulation of data would not occur during the implementation.

“The JPP had worked so hard in developing the system and it has been approved at all party levels. We can assure that the system is transparent and will be implemented with integrity,” he told reporters after flagging off participants of SSM BizRun 2018 here today.

Saifuddin said candidates contesting in the polls or any PKR member who still have questions about the e-voting system were advised to seek clarifications directly from the JPP rather than questioning it outside the party.

“No need to question it outside, just use the proper party channel. The JPP is there and they will help explain to any member who wants more information about the system’s transparency and integrity,” he said.

Approximately 800,000 PKR members are eligible to vote in the party polls involving 218 divisions nationwide this year. A total of 3,000 party staff will be involved and 600 e-voting devices will be mobilised to ensure smooth running of the polling process.

The polling is set for September 14 in Kelantan and Terengganu; September 15 in Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Pahang; September 17 in Kuala Lumpur; September 22 in Penang and Kedah; September 23 in Selangor; September 29 in Johor; Sept 30 in Perak and Perlis; October 6 in Sarawak and October 13 in Sabah. ― Bernama