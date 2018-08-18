Wan Azizah hopes Seri Setia, Balakong turnout higher than Sg Kandis

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail greats supporters outside the nomination centre for the Seri Setia by-election in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hoped that voter turnouts in the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections would be higher than Sg Kandis that saw only half of registered voters coming out to cast their ballots.

“If God wills it, I hope more voters would come out at Seri Setia and Balakong, compared to Sungai Kandis previously...The reception was a bit cold there,” she told reporters when attending nomination day at Dewan Sivik MBPJ here today.

The deputy prime minister, however, admitted that PH would require some time to familiarise the public with its new logo, which is making its debut at the concurrent by-elections.

“We need some time because you can’t love something you don’t know. Give it a chance at Seri Setia and Balakong,” she said.

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Balakong by-election, Wong Siew Ki (centre), with others DAP leaders on nomination day in Bangi August 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shaari, PKR incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and PKR vice president Chua Tian Chang, among others.

The group, however, left the hall prior to Dr Wan Azizah’s arrival.

On August 4, the Election Commission announced that the voter turnout for Sg Kandis poll was the second worst in the history of Malaysia’s by-elections at only 50.31 per cent.