Straight fight in Balakong race

Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Balakong by-election, Tan Chee Teong (centre), arrives at the nomination centre in Bangi August 18, 2018. — Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Aug 18 — The Balakong by-election will see a straight fight between the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) next month.

DAP candidate and former Subang Jaya local councillor Wong Siew Ki filed her nomination papers at 9.13am, while MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong filed his nomination papers at 9.06am.

“I am satisfied to announce that there had not been any protest against the nominated candidates,” Election Commission returning officer Datuk Rosli Othman announced today.

Party Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) had earlier this month said it would be fielding its own candidate, but it was a no-show at the nomination centre here today.

PRM had said the ruling party had too much power in the Selangor state government.

The Chinese-majority state seat, under the Bangi federal constituency, fell vacant after its assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in a car crash last month.

Early voting for the seat is set on September 4, while polling day is on September 8.

MAC candidate Tan said his decision to use the MCA logo in the by-election was not an issue, but reflected a message to voters that it was a party for all.

“It is not a personal war, but it is a fight for all. It will not be easy, but I will continue on the fight to show the people of Balakong that its own people can give the service aside from being a strong Opposition voice in the government,” the Balakong resident told reporters.

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Balakong by-election, Wong Siew Ki (centre) and supporters arrive at the nomination centre in Bangi August 18, 2018.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Wong said she will put more effort in drawing out a higher voter turnout, citing the recent voter turnout for the Sungai Kandis by-election that stood at less than 50 per cent.

“During the 21-day campaign period, my team and I will utilise it the best we can and hope we get to draw more voters to come out to vote on 8 September.

“I am nervous but at the same time happy, as this is the first time DAP is using the PH logo in a by-election and this is a historical [sic] moment for us,” she told reporters.