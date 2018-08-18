MACC denies report claiming major reshuffle

Berita Harian reported today that the MACC commissioner had given the prime minister new names to replace senior ranking officials in the anti-corruption agency. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) denied today a report claiming that several senior officers in its investigation and intelligence divisions would be transferred to other agencies.

MACC said the local daily’s report was irresponsible as it was merely based on information that had gone viral.

“This report can cause anxiety among MACC officers and it could be twisted, affecting MACC’s image and raising doubts in society,” MACC said in a statement.

Berita Harian reported today that the MACC commissioner had given the prime minister new names two weeks ago to replace senior ranking officials in the anti-corruption agency.