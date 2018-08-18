Kelantan beat JDT to mark first win in Malaysia Cup campaign

Kelantan’s Muhammad Imran Samso (left) in action with JDT’s La Vere Lawrence Corbin Ong during the Group C match of the Malaysia Cup last night. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Kelantan beat Malaysia Cup defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) 1-0 at home in Group C action of the Malaysia Cup last night.

Playing at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu, the hosts went ahead through a spot kick by import striker Cristiano Marcolina Santos in injury time just before the break.

The penalty was given by referee Shuaimi Mat Hassan after JDT defender Marcos Antonio Santos fouled Kelantan striker Mohammad Imran Samso in the box.

After the break, the visitors took control of the game, looking for an equalizer, but goalkeeper Mohamad Faridzuean Kamaruddin kept the Red Warrior’s alive with numerous saves.

In extra-time, just before the whistle, two of Kelantan’s players, Mohamad Hakimi Abdullah and Santos were shown the red card for protesting the referee's decision and causing a stir.

Meanwhile at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong, Melaka, the Group B match between Melaka and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) ended in a 2-2 draw.

After a goalless first half, PDRM striker Woon Sub Sim broke the deadlock through a penalty kick in the 49th minute given by referee Wan Mohamad Tarmizi Wan Ibrahim.

PDRM added the second in the 78th minute when substitute Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latfi beat Melaka United goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

The home side closed the gap in the 85th minute through import striker, Ifedayo Olusegun before Yahor Zubovich emerged the team’s hero, scoring the equaliser in the 90th minute to ensure both teams shared the spoils. ― Bernama