Big guns come out at Seri Setia nomination

Petaling Jaya City councillor Halimey Abu Bakar (centre) will defend the Seri Setia state seat in the by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — It was a star-studded affair at the Seri Setia nomination centre here as PKR, PAS and Umno political leaders accompanied their candidates to the nomination centre, marking the start of the by-election.

Several Umno leaders were spotted alongside the PAS entourage as they marched together from their meeting point at Maybank PJ state to the MBPJ civic centre which was some 300 metres away.

Among those spotted were Selangor Umno chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad and Umno information chief Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Some 200 PAS and Umno supporters, identifiable through the contrasting colour of their shirts, were also led by PAS leaders, including secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, vice president Idris Ahmad and deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

They could be heard chanting, “Allahu akbar” as they accompanied their candidate, Dr Halimah Ali, into the nomination centre.

Marching in from the other side of the hall, PKR’s Halimey Abu Bakar was chaperoned by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shaari, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and PKR vice president Chua Tian Chang among others.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is also expected to make an appearance to lend her support.

Election Commission returning officer Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain earlier announced that the time to submit nomination papers was between 9am to 10am.

The Seri Setia state seat in Selangor fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Prof Dr Sharuddin Baharuddin from cancer on August 2.

According to the Election Commission, there are 53,492 registered voters in the constituency.

Umno announced that it will be sitting out this by-election to make way for PAS, as a way to reciprocate the Islamist party’s decision to skip the recent Sg Kandis poll.