MCA and Pakatan flags fly in Balakong race

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Balakong by-election, Wong Siew Ki (centre) and other DAP leaders arrive at the nomination centre in Bangi August 18, 2018. — Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Aug 18 — Nominations for the Balakong by-election kicked off today with the historic use of MCA and Pakatan Harapan (PH) flags, absent of the customary Barisan Nasional (BN) scales and DAP rocket logos.

BN candidate Tan Chee Teong arrived with MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon at the nomination centre at Demense Hall, Hulu Langat District and Land Office at 9am with about 100 supporters carrying the blue-and-yellow MCA flag.

Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Balakong by-election, Tan Chee Teong (centre), arrives at the nomination centre in Bangi August 18, 2018.

PH candidate Wong Siew Ki arrived shortly, along with DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and national organising secretary Anthony Loke, with supporters dressed in red and carrying the red PH flag.

Election Commission returning officer Datuk Rosli Othman announced that the nomination process would open at 9am for an hour.

Polling for the Balakong race is set for September 8.

The seat fell vacant after incumbent Eddie Ng was killed in an accident.