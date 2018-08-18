All 10 Johor PH manifesto promises fulfilled, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the success also proved the state government’s earnestness in delivering the promises made to the people despite facing various challenges. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 — The success of the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led state government in fulfilling all of its 10 manifesto pledges in 100 days is a great start for a new government, said Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said the success also proved the state government’s earnestness in delivering the promises made to the people despite facing various challenges.

“We managed to fulfil the promises (in 100 days). It is not easy as it involves various issues including the financial matter and the implementation method,” he told reporters at the launch of the free water programme here today.

The free water supply is among the 10 PH promises to be delivered within 100 days of the new state government administration.

Under the programme, some 229, 337 low-income households in Johor will enjoy 10 cubic metres of water supply free of charge beginning September.

The implementation of the free water programme would cost the state government RM25 million in annual expenditure.

Meanwhile, Osman said the state government had suffered losses of about RM603,000 due to 4,201 cases of water theft reported from January until June. — Bernama