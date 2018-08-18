Suhakam unhappy with Pakatan’s 100 days

Suhakam said human rights have not been embraced across the maiden government’s initiatives and public policies so far lacked transparency. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first 100 days in office has not been satisfactory in terms of protecting human rights, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said.

“The government has not come out categorically that human rights will be applied in all

government efforts and this may be a reason for some ineptitude within parliament,” Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said in a statement.

“Suhakam would recommend that all levels of government take an active role and adopt a coordinated strategy in operationalising human rights, unlike the government’s poor handling of the issue of child marriage that went from one Minister to another, still without remedy.”

Local authorities have yet to arrest a Kelantanese man who took an 11-year-old Thai girl as his third wife and reportedly said he had wanted to wed her since she was seven.