Kedah MB to put an end to football ticket distribution among politicians

ALOR SETAR, Aug 18 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today stressed that there would be no more of ‘bedak’ (distribution) of tickets among the politicians that had caused the true supporters of the Kedah football team to miss out the important match.

Mukhriz, who is also Kedah Football Association (KFA) president, said he did not want to see the repeat of last year’s shameful incident where tickets for the Malaysia Cup final between Kedah and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) was reported to be sold out within an hour.

“What was the reason? Because some of the tickets had been distributed by politicians to their supporters in each district, even though they were not football fans.

“It was embarrassing, just imagine the disappointment of KFA supporters who had never missed the team’s matches but they were side lined last year when they were not given the opportunity to buy the tickets,” he said in his speech at the eve of the Kedah Pakatan Harapan 100th Days here tonight.

Mukhriz also gave assurance that all tickets to be sold equally so that anyone who wished to see the Kedah team in action would have the opportunity to buy the tickets.

On Nov 1 last year, thousands of Kedah supporters gathered in front of the KFA office at the Darul Aman Stadium to express their disappointment for being unable to buy the tickets for the final match. — Bernama