Open letter to Tun Dr Mahathir, Dr Wan Azizah and Dr Dzulkefly ― John Teo

AUGUST 18 ― Dear most respected doctors,

It is now 100 days since Pakatan Harapan took over and we are ever so hopeful of sweeping and rapid changes that will propel us out of the dire straits we are currently stuck in.

This is in particular reference to healthcare which is the main pillar and backbone of our beloved country.

Many people have said a 100 days are very short. Please give time as it took so long for this rot to get embedded and the reverse is true if we want real changes.

But Sirs and Madam, with healthcare we can't wait. Every day someone's life is being threatened, someone's well-being and safety are at risk and for some unfortunately, there are no more days left as they are nearing the end.

So many events have happened in the 100 days such as the child marriage and health issues, the houseman bullying case, LGBT issues, sex predators and drug supply monopoly issues that made headlines.

Some don't make headlines but are equally important, if not more important, like the overproduction and quality of housemen, lack of meritocracy in the promotion exercise, unfair treatment of even senior doctors, GP fees & MCOs issues which have dragged on for many years and many more.

We have noted these issues are being tackled more on a reactive and ad hoc basis rather than a purposeful systematic and result-driven basis. If its done this way, at least it's not obvious to the common doctors like myself or the general public.

To date we hear flip flop statements about child marriage and finally a revelation yesterday in Parliament that sex education is going to decrease the incidence of child marriage which we fully support.

We hear the response to monopilistic drug supply and unfortunately it's going to be status quo. We hear about a committee set up to investigate the sex predator issue and we hear the minister is giving direct access to houseman in cases of bullying.

BUT we hear nothing about the GP fees or MCOs issues or much about the quality of houseman issues and so on and so forth.

We have all learned from medical schools the triage of history-taking from the patients: examination, diagnosis and finally prescription and treatment to any medical problem.

So why is it until today, we don't have any history-taking from the public, the doctors, the hospitals that constitute the consumers and providers of healthcare, detailed examinations of the system and finally prescription and treatment? Or at least it is not obvious to us?

We voted in change and hope for a better, safer and healthier future and it is our hope that the government, at least, starts the history-taking nationwide to ensure the right prescription is being dipensed lest more and more Malaysians suffer by the day.

* Dr John Teo lives and practises medicine in Kota Kinabalu.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.