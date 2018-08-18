Djokovic closes in on Cincinnati dream with win over Raonic

Novak Djokovic returns a shot against Milos Raonic in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati August 17, 2018. ― Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

CINCINNATI, Aug 18 ― Novak Djokovic edged closer to a long-sought Cincinnati Masters title yesterday, beating Milos Raonic 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the combined WTA and ATP event.

Five-time finalist Djokovic is dreaming of finally breaking through at the only one of the prestigious Masters 100 events that he has never won.

It was his second match of the day after he polished off defending champion Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a rain disrupted third-round match.

In the semi-finals Djokovic will face Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic, a 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 winner over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic beat Raonic for the ninth time without a defeat, overcoming early breaks in the first and third sets.

The Serb broke for 5-3 in the final set and connected on a passing shot to clinch victory after two and a half hours. ― AFP