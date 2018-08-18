The many ‘faces’ of Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, look at some of the artworks on display at the ‘Tun M: A forever legacy’ art exhibition at Perdana University in Serdang August 12, 2018. —Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

SERI KEMBANGAN, Aug 18 — Whether they are sketches or full-fledged portraits, a world famous icon is prominently featured at an art exhibition in Perdana University, Seri Kembangan.

Aptly titled, Tun M: A Forever Legacy, Malaysia’s seventh (and fourth) prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s likeness is captured in artwork hanging on the walls and placed on easels.

Some artwork also feature his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

The exhibition has nearly 100 pieces contributed by artists from more than 40 countries.

These include Malaysia, Mongolia, Mexico, Iran and Nigeria.

Perdana University chief operating officer Norpisah Mat Isa said the exhibition was a way of expressing gratitude and tribute to Dr Mahathir for his immense contribution to the nation.

“The fact that these artists are so generous with their time and so committed to participated in the exhibition shows how much he is admired by everyone,” she said.

A visitor walks past a portrait of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah at the ‘Tun M: A forever legacy’ art exhibition at Perdana University in Serdang August 12, 2018. —Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

Norpisah worked with local artist James Yip to collect the works and curate the exhibition.

Yip said the contributors did not seek any material gains and most of them incurred costly courier expenses to send their work before the deadline expired.

While there were initially 93 art pieces to commemorate Dr Mahathir turning 93 this year, more have been added on.

Artist Ayumi Imai from Japan poses with her artwork at the ‘Tun M: A forever legacy’ art exhibition at Perdana University in Serdang, August 12, 2018.

Japanese Ayumi Imai, who has been residing in Malaysia for several years, said she painted her artwork of Dr Mahathir and his wife “from her heart”.

“As a Japanese, I finally came up with the idea to paint a portrait by incorporating Japanese elements,” she said.

“My painting is inspired by traditional Japanese paintings, such as Choju-jinbutsu-giga.”

An additional bonus are well-wishes and messages from most of the artists themselves that are placed alongside the pieces.

Among the messages, especially from local artists, are their messages of hope and optimism for a new Malaysia.

The exhibition runs until August 31.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday (9am to 5.30pm) and Saturday and Sunday (1pm to 5pm).

Admission is free.