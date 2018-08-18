Behind the scenes of Moscow Circus

Pilipovic says lighting is a crucial element to a successful circus. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 ― Just two hours before the curtain goes up, performers of the renowned Moscow Circus were the definition of calm and collected.

Male performers sat in their shorts playing backgammon while working mothers hung out with their young children.

An ensemble dancer help her fellow dancer adjust her headgear for the opening scene.

Every minute or so, a lithe dancer darts back and forth from the makeshift changing rooms, comprised four shipping containers, for stretching exercises and stopping for a short chat with fellow performers.

A children’s size inflatable swimming pool provided respite from the sweltering tropical heat, something members of the troupe have to learn to adjust to during their eight-month tour in Malaysia.

For the 40-odd performers, their day revolves around rehearsing, getting dressed, applying makeup and lots of waiting.

Ensemble dancers practising their facial expressions.

What goes on backstage is certainly not what you would associate with two of Russia’s most prominent troupes — the Bolshoi and Nikulin — who have been delighting Malaysians with high octane, jaw-dropping stunts for the past week since the circus’ first show.

Knowing this all too well is Victor Pilipovic, The Moscow Circus producer who has had an illustrious career as a juggler for more than three decades.

Male performers lounge backstage two hours before the show.

Under a minute of chatting to the warm producer, it is apparent that Pilipovic is a perfectionist.

“My day started at 1pm because we were trying to get the lighting right for some acts. Even after show, we are probably going to stay on to perfect it.

“Even today, after the show, we are probably staying back to perfect the lighting to get it right,” said Pilipovic, who caught the circus bug after a friend brought him to a circus club.

Playing backgammon to kill time.

Inside the 2,700-seater big top, Russian swing act the Skokov Troupe — who are no strangers to circus festivals and have even appeared in Cirque du Soleil — were in the midst of rehearsing on stage.

Their daring stunts involve jumping from one moving swing to another.

An acrobat warms up before the two-hour show.

Pilipovic said this act, which at the moment is the closing one, takes the longest time to rehearse because each jump has to be meticulously timed.

“If you have the wrong light, it will distract the performers. All sequences have to work seamlessly and in that respect, lighting and the ring boys are a big part of the show,” he said.

Most performers take an hour to get ready.

“When we have the opportunity to rehearse, it is precious because telling someone what needs to be improved may not be the best method — it’s always better to do it together.”

Moscow Circus choreographer Yulia Tselishcheva was rehearsing with four ensemble dancers before they got into their elaborate costumes.

“It’s my first time working in a circus and it’s been interesting. The girls have an acrobatic background and to find the connection between someone who’s not from a pure dance background can be tough but our choreography combines traditional Russian style and experimental techniques,” she said.

Dancers rehearsing their choreography which is a combination of traditional Russian dance and contemporary techniques.

In Moscow, Tselischeva is a famous dance teacher and choreographer, sought-after among Russian pop stars, dancers and singers.

A week after its first show, producers are changing up the routines and adding more tricks, in true Russian fashion, it is about excellence.

In Russia, the circus was a beloved form of entertainment among the public.

“It’s a little less popular today compared to the Soviet Union era — there were a lot of competition back then and the beauty of it was you only become better when there is competition,” he said.

Moments before the curtain is raised and not a hint of nerves.

Today, Russian circus is still regarded as the gold standard and after two well-spent hours at The Moscow Circus, it is easy to see why.

The stunts have become second nature to these performers so much so that even five minutes before the show began, the mood behind the curtain was the complete opposite of the show’s fast-paced, heart-stopping stunts.

The Moscow Circus will be at Padang Timur, Petaling Jaya until September 2 and will tour Penang, Prai, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Batu Pahat, Ipoh, Kuantan and Klang. Find out more at themoscowcircus.com.my.